Household Cleaners Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2026

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Godrej Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bombril, McBride plc, Kao Corporation., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company., Unilever, Procter & Gamble., Seventh Generation, Inc., Healthy Cleaning 101, Environmental Working Group., Amway, Eastman Chemical Company, Balthazar & Brisco LLC, The Caldrea Company, Melaleuca Inc., Lemi Shine and others.

Global household cleaners market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.59% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising awareness about the importance of clean living spaces are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Household cleaners are the products which are specially designed so that they can remove dust, stains and other bad smells in the house. Surface cleaners, toiler cleaners, scouring pad and others are some of the common household cleaners. There main function is to keep house clean and neat. There are different cleaner products for bathroom, floor, kitchen, and for fabric care. Increasing awareness related to cleaning and rising demand for premium products are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market

Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth

Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market

Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth

Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market

Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market

By Product Type (Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet Cleaners, All- Purpose Cleaning, Powders, Liquids, Scouring Pads, Non- Abrasive Cleaners, Specialty Cleaners, Others),

Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor, Fabric Care, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.

In March 2019, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.

