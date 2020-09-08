Graphic Film Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; 3M; Innovia Films; Avery Dennison Corporation

The Winning Report [Graphic Film Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Graphic Film market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Graphic Film Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; 3M; Innovia Films; Avery Dennison Corporation; HEXIS S.A.; KPMF Limited; DUNMORE; Achilles USA; CONSTANTIA; Drytac Corporation; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Arlon Graphics, LLC; FDC Films; Nekoosa Inc.; Charter NEX; Aura Graphics Limited among others.

Global graphic film market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhancement of expenditure on marketing and promotional activities which have been a result of enhanced living standards of individuals.

Graphic films are polymer films designed for applications wherein the need is of enhancement of aesthetic appeal of the substrates as well as protective uses. These films are produced from different variants of plastics and developed with the help of different printing technology which can provide innovative product range depending on the applications and requirements of the user.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in the demands for wrap advertisement methods; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Lower costs associated with the installation of these films as well as their maintenance; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Overall growth experienced by the construction segment is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of these films from the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the market

Fluctuating nature of raw material prices utilized in the production of these films is expected to hinder the growth of the market

The life of graphic films is shorter than the oils and colors painted on the walls this is one of the restricting factor for this market growth

By Type (Transparent Films, Reflective Films, Opaque Films, Translucent Films),

Polymer (PE, PVC, PP, Others),

Printing Technology (Offset, Digital, Flexography, Rotogravure),

End-Use (Industrial, Automotive, Promotional & Advertisement, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Nekoosa Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Catalina Graphic Films to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, product range and presence of their organization in the United States. This acquisition will help Nekoosa Inc. establish themselves as the leader of films and associated products

In February 2018, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Dunmore Corporation situated in United States as well as Dunmore Europe GmbH situated in Germany. Dunmore will continue to operate as an individual organization although it will report to Steel Partners’ Diversified Industrial segment subsidiary API Group. This acquisition is a complement to both organizations as Dunmore will take advantage of vast capital availability with Steel Partners and subsequently enhance the revenues of both organizations

