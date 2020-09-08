Massive Growth of AIOPS PLATFORM MARKET GROWTH SCENARIO 2025 | IBM, SPLUNK, CA TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE

The AIOps Platform Market research report added by Market research Inc. is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The AIOps Platform industry report also provides a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

The study measures and evaluates the major offerings and key strategies of the key AIOps Platform Market vendors, including IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), VMware (US), Splunk (US), HCL (India), AppDynamics (US), MoogSoft (US), BMC Software (US), FixStream (US), and Correlsense (Israel). These major companies have been offering reliable AIOps platform to commercial clients across diverse locations.

The main objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the AIOps platform market size based on component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information on the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to the 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The report strategically profiles the key market players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. Moreover, it tracks and analyzes the competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, in the market.

AIOps Platform Market By Component

Platforms

Services

AIOps Platform Market By Services:

Implementation service

License and maintenance service

Training and education service

Consulting service

Managed service

Market By Application:

Real-time analytics

Infrastructure management

Network and security management

Application performance management

Others (Cloud monitoring, Anomaly detection, Log and Event management, and Root cause and App experience analytics)

AIOps Platform Market By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Market By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

AIOps Platform Market By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others (Education, Automotive, Transport and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities)

AIOps Platform Market By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Reasons to Purchase this Report: –

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Distribution Channel sales Analysis by Value

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format

Table of Content: –

Chapter 1 Global AIOps Platform Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2020)

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Continue for TOC…

