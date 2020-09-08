BusinessGeneral NewsHealthcareIndustryInternationalLifestyleSci-Tech
Massive Growth of AIOPS PLATFORM MARKET GROWTH SCENARIO 2025 | IBM, SPLUNK, CA TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE
The AIOps platform market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2017 to USD 11.02 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2027.
The AIOps Platform Market research report added by Market research Inc. is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The AIOps Platform industry report also provides a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
The study measures and evaluates the major offerings and key strategies of the key AIOps Platform Market vendors, including IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), VMware (US), Splunk (US), HCL (India), AppDynamics (US), MoogSoft (US), BMC Software (US), FixStream (US), and Correlsense (Israel). These major companies have been offering reliable AIOps platform to commercial clients across diverse locations.
The main objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the AIOps platform market size based on component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information on the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to the 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The report strategically profiles the key market players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. Moreover, it tracks and analyzes the competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, in the market.
AIOps Platform Market By Component
- Platforms
- Services
AIOps Platform Market By Services:
- Implementation service
- License and maintenance service
- Training and education service
- Consulting service
- Managed service
Market By Application:
- Real-time analytics
- Infrastructure management
- Network and security management
- Application performance management
- Others (Cloud monitoring, Anomaly detection, Log and Event management, and Root cause and App experience analytics)
AIOps Platform Market By Deployment:
- On-premises
- Cloud
Market By Organization Size:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
AIOps Platform Market By Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Telecom and IT
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Others (Education, Automotive, Transport and Logistics, and Energy and Utilities)
AIOps Platform Market By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- RoW
