SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Steady CAGR By 2030

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for SON (Self-Organizing Networks) from 2020 till 2030.

Despite challenges relating to implementation complexities and multi-vendor interoperability, SON revenue is expected to grow to more than $5 Billion by the end of 2020, exceeding conventional mobile network optimization revenue by a significant margin. Furthermore, the SON ecosystem is increasingly witnessing convergence with other technological innovations such as Big Data, predictive analytics and DPI (Deep Packet Inspection).

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Mobile Network Optimization

– SON

– Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization



SON Network Segment Submarkets

– Macrocell RAN

– HetNet RAN

– Mobile Core

– Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul

SON Architecture Submarkets

– C-SON (Centralized SON)

– D-SON (Distributed SON)



SON Access Network Technology Submarkets

– 2G & 3G

– LTE

– Wi-Fi

– 5G

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

Country Markets

– Australia

– Brazil

– Canada

– China

– France

– Germany

– India

– Italy

– Japan

– Russia

– South Korea

– Spain

– Taiwan

– UK

– USA

The report has the following key findings:

– Mobile operators have reported up to a 50% reduction in dropped calls and over 20% higher data rates with SON implementation. Besides common network optimization use cases, operators are also capitalizing on SON platforms to address critical business objectives such as refarming 2G/3G spectrum for LTE networks.

– In a bid to differentiate their products, Wi-Fi access point OEMs are beginning to integrate SON features such as plug-and-play deployment, autonomous performance optimization, self-healing and proactive defense against unauthorized access.

– SON platforms are moving from reactive systems to more advanced implementations that incorporate predictive analytics technology to make necessary changes to a network before any degradation occurs.

– Infrastructure and software incumbents are continuing to acquire smaller established C-SON players to accelerate their entry path into the C-SON marke

Influence of the SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the SON (Self-Organizing Networks) market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the SON (Self-Organizing Networks) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of SON (Self-Organizing Networks) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of SON (Self-Organizing Networks) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the SON (Self-Organizing Networks) market.

