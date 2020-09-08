Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) Market Technology Advancement, Global Insights and Business Scenario 2020

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) from 2020.

Market Insights:

A relatively new term, Voice over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) refers to the end to end routing of standard mobile phone calls over a mobile broadband network such as LTE and HSPA. VoMBB brings unique advantages to carriers in the form of improved spectral efficiency, cost reduction per subscriber, high quality audio, user terminal power savings and the ability to offload voice capacity to other technologies such as WiFi.

Furthermore, VoMBB also allows carriers the opportunity to manage and optimize the flow of mobile VoIP traffic generated by Over The Top (OTT) applications. This can potentially open up new models for charging of voice services and even possible relationships between carriers and OTT application developers for mutual benefits.

The report covers the following topics:

The business case for VoMBB

The key benefits to carriers for adopting VoMBB

Carrier and vendor commitments to VoLTE and VoHSPA

The industry roadmap for both VoLTE and VoHSPA

Revenue and vendor market share for VoLTE and VoHSPA infrastructure

Subscription and service revenue forecasts for VoLTE, VoHSPA, 2G/3G circuit switched voice and OTT application based mobile VoIP, globally and by region.

Exclusive interview transcripts from four leading VoMBB vendors; Kineto, Acme Packet, Ericsson and Mavenir Systems.

Influence of the Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Voice Over Mobile Broadband (VoMBB) market.

