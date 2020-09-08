Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market 2020 Latest Trend and Technology Advancement by Top Key Players – Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Mobile & Tablet Advertising from 2020.

The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet-based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 30% between 2013 and 2020.

Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market by Top Key Players: Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony, Coolpad, RiM (BlackBerry), Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Pantech, TCL-Alcatel, Fujitsu, Sharp, Panasonic, NEC, Casio, Hitachi, Acer and Other.

The report has the following key findings:

– At present, the market for mobile & tablet advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $17 Billion in global revenue

-Drive by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone-based advertising revenues

-By the end of 2020, tablet advertising will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 30% between 2013 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually

-Mobile video-based advertising will outperform all other applications categories in terms of growth rate. Growing at a CAGR of nearly 23% between 2013 and 2020 mobile video-based advertising revenues will account for $5 Billion by 2020.

Regional Tablet & Smartphone shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Influence of the Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Mobile & Tablet Advertising market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Mobile & Tablet Advertising market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Mobile & Tablet Advertising market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Mobile & Tablet Advertising market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Mobile & Tablet Advertising market.

