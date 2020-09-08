Enterprise AI Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) | CAGR 52%

Enterprise AI Market was valued at USD 1843.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 22889.32 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 52.17 %, during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the value associated with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into their business processes, as they improve operational efficiency and reduce cost, through automation of process flows.

Market By Top Companies:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Sentient Technologies, AiCure LLC, NEC Corporation, NVidia Corporation

Market Overview-

– Digitalization of enterprises is the most dominant trend in the market. The fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) is characterized by a combination of physical and advanced digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, intelligent robots, ubiquitous, mobile supercomputing, information management, and analytics, which have a significant impact across various industries. The boom of industrial automation, with the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0, is driving the adoption of robots and automated technologies, to enhance the efficiency of manufacturing processes.

– For instance, According to the Bank of America, the industrial robot segment of robotics and AI is expected to be valued at about USD 24 billion, by 2025. This trend has augmented the use of robotic process automation (RPA) among enterprises, which is a major aspect of AI.

– AI is now being applied by the enterprises to better the customer experience in the form of “virtual agents” commonly known as chatbots which are equipped to handle simple requests and tasks received by a call center. This has helped the companies to reduce the production cost in terms of less manpower employed.

– With the increasing volume of enterprise data, the natural language processing (NLP) communication enables computers to perform various additional tasks, such as processing large volumes of data using NLP to retrieve information, extracting information, and automating summarization, machine translation, and dialogue systems. AI platform providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based deployments for their clients, as several businesses have migrated to either private or public clouds.

Industry Research Coverage



Manufacturing Sector is Expected to Experience a Faster Growth Rate

– Trends, such as digital manufacturing, Industry 4.0, 3D printing/additive manufacturing, industrial robots, self-driving vehicles, drones, augmented/virtual reality, Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), edge computing, etc., are making manufacturing more agile, flexible, and personalized.

– For instance, on January 28, 2019, Capgemini launched ‘Perform AI’ by working closely with all its technology partners to build AI solutions that address specific industry needs, including a Manufacturing intelligence platform that leverages computer vision for quality defects prevention and machine learning to detect failures.

– In the area of predictive maintenance, manufacturers hope to achieve lower maintenance costs, while improving uptime. Advanced pattern recognition and machine learning algorithms are key to optimizing customer service levels and technological advancements can help mitigate these losses.

– Automation coupled with artificial intelligence enables to perform repetitive tasks with higher accuracy as compared to humans. For instance, AI aided Lights Out factory that operates with minimal or any human intervention with reduced lighting and greater control over the environment. The Japanese Fanuc factory has robotic workers, working 24/7 with no fatigue and errors reduced to a greater extent.

Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Forecast Period

– Owing to mainstream trends, such as industrial revolution and industrial automation, the European region is witnessing an increased demand. The regional firms have been identified to invest in various automation technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, etc., with developments in machine learning.

– The recent investment of EUR 50 million by the UK government in five new “centers of excellence for digital pathology and imaging” which will use AI to fuel medical advances. Initiatives like these are expected to boost the Enterprise AI market in a positive way.

– This rise in cognitive computing is expected to enable the replication of human capabilities of sensory perception, deduction, thinking, learning, and decision-making, across the regional enterprises. The ability to harness considerable amounts of computing power is poised to take this paradigm beyond human replication, both in terms of speed and ability, to distinguish patterns and provide potential solutions that individuals may not be equipped to perceive, thus augmenting the use of AI solutions.

– Google has been investing significantly in Germany, with an undisclosed major stake in the DFKI Research Centre. Recently, the company was also involved in its largest European acquisition till date, in Deepmind, the United Kingdom-based AI startup. With such proceedings, the commercial potential for AI could stem from Europe, giving it an edge in the cognitive capabilities race

Competitive Landscape

March 2018 – IBM partnered with Apple Inc. to prevent the roadblocks in IBM AI offerings. Under the partnership, the company launched the IBM Watson Data Kit and revealed new offerings at its technology conference called IBM Think 2018, in Las Vegas.

Finally, this Enterprise AI report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Enterprise AI product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

