Flavor & Fragrance Market 2020 Industry Status, Demand and Global Outlook- Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Flavor & Fragrance including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Flavor & Fragrance investments from 2020 till 2023.

The global flavor and fragrance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of (2019-2024)

– By application, the beverage segment is projected to be the largest application segment of the flavor market. It is growing due to the rising demand for soft drinks, energy drinks, and other RTD beverages.

– In the fragrance application, consumer products are projected to be the largest segment. Rise in disposable income and changing the lifestyle of consumers are fuelling the demand for high-end cosmetics, detergents, soaps, perfumes, and other household & personal care products. This, in turn, is contributing to the overall growth of the consumer products segment.

– The spending pattern of consumers in developing countries has been increasing, especially in recent years. This trend is expected to further drive the market in developing nations.

Global Flavor and Fragrance Market is segmented by Source (Natural and Synthetic); By Application (Food, Beverages, and Beauty and Personal Care) and Geography..

Top Leading Manufactures-

Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, MANE Group, Takasago International Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Naturally Sourced Flavors and Fragrances

The growth is due to the increasing demand for natural flavors and fragrances in the food & beverage industry. An increase in the production of natural personal care products with essential oils and exotic aroma is likely to drive the product demand during the forecast period. The rising demand for cosmetics with natural fragrances is also a key factor that is expected to drive the market, globally. In order to gain a competitive edge over other players, the leading companies are producing natural flavors and fragrances to strengthen their consumer base across regions. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth, owing to increasing quick-service restaurants, such as McDonald’s, expanding the cosmetics industry, and high purchasing power and spending of consumers on cosmetics and personal care products.

North America Leads in Global Market

The premiumization trend is highly prevalent in North America and is being leveraged all over the industry in order to maintain consumer interest. Premium versions of the products target consumers who are willing to pay high prices for high-quality ingredients and better flavors and fragrances. The North American market for flavor and fragrance is mature and quite stable. Hence, there is a high potential for transformed growth as the market recovers from the economic downturn. Increasing demand for low-fat and low-carbohydrate food in the region is fuelling the demand for flavors in the food & beverage industry, in order to enhance the taste of products. Also, the high growth of the RTD beverage market is expected to increase the demand for flavors and fragrances in North America. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada, owing to the high consumption of convenience and processed food.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Flavor & Fragrance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

