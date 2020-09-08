Electrophysiology Catheter Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2020 to 2026

The global Electrophysiology Catheter market report offers detailed coverage of the market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and type. The global Electrophysiology Catheter market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, key regions and the growth drivers, constraints and SWOT analysis and forecast 2020 to 2026.

Electrophysiology catheters are used to record electrophysiological signals (ECG) by applying pacing and recording protocols from inside the heart or through the esophagus, called as intra-cardiac ECG. The difference between the intra-cardiac ECG recording and body surface ECG electrodes is that the former collects signals from the pair of electrodes localized at the tip of the electrophysiology catheter whereas the surface ECG gives the electrical activity of the whole heart. Placing of a pacing electrode inside the heart chamber provides an accurate assessment of conduction time. Electrophysiology catheters determine electrical properties of ventricles and atrium and used to diagnose different detrimental heart conditions such as cardiac arrhythmias, angina, etc. Electrophysiology catheters are most commonly used to confirm the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation (AF) and determining the correct treatment for arrhythmia. According to American Heart Association, atrial fibrillation is the most common cause of arrhythmia in the U.S. and AF affected over 5 million people in the U.S. in 2011. Need for accurate procedures to diagnose cardiovascular diseases especially arrhythmias is expected to witness growth in demand for electrophysiology catheters. Electrophysiology catheters have application in both ablation as well as interventional cardiology procedures, however, diagnostic electrophysiology catheters work by intra-cardiac sensing, recording, stimulating and mapping the intra-cardiac electrophysiological potential.

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Biosense Webste (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Medtronic (U.S.), Microport Scientific Corporation (China), St. Jude Medical (U.S.)

Siemens AG (GeSegment by Type

Mapping

Recorded

Generator type

Segment by Application

Hospital

Medical Center

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Electrophysiology Catheter Market Research Report provides a detailed study on the industrial development of the market under the forecast period 2020-2026.

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Electrophysiology Catheter Production by Regions

5 Electrophysiology Catheter Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Electrophysiology Catheter Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electrophysiology Catheter Study

14 Appendix

Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel.

