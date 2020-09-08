Test Data Management (TDM) Market Growth, Rising Trends and Business Outlook 2020 to 2026

The global Test Data Management (TDM) market report offers detailed coverage of the market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and type. The global Test Data Management (TDM) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, key regions and the growth drivers, constraints and SWOT analysis and forecast 2020 to 2026.

The Test data management market to grow from USD 524.0 Million in 2016 to USD 1,060.9 Million by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period 2022.

Companies are deploying TDM solutions on cloud to improve mobility, collaboration of data, and reduction of data loss during the transit. Security remains to be a critical issue that restricts its adoption; however, this issue is gradually being eradicated through rigorous security tests conducted to the highest standards by third parties. Due to these advantages, many vendors are switching from on-premises deployment mode to the SaaS-based software.

Company Coverage

Broadcom (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Compuware (US), DATPROF (Netherlands), Delphix Corporation (US), Ekobit (Croatia), IBM (US), Informatica (US), Infosys (India), Innovative Routines International (US), MENTIS (US), Original Software Group (UK)

Segment by Type

Implementation

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Segment by Application

Data subsetting

Data masking

Data profiling and analysis

Data compliance and security

Synthetic test data generation

Others (data provisioning and data monitoring)

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Test Data Management (TDM) Market Research Report provides a detailed study on the industrial development of the market under the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Test Data Management (TDM) Production by Regions

5 Test Data Management (TDM) Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Test Data Management (TDM) Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Test Data Management (TDM) Study

14 Appendix

Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Test Data Management (TDM) Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion.

