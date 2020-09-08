BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternationalSci-Tech
COVID-19 Impact on Bancassurance Market Set to Register 2.0% CAGR During 2020-2025
ReportsWeb newly added the Global Bancassurance Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years.
Global Bancassurance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Bancassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers.
According to this study, over the next five years the Bancassurance market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2082 million by 2025, from $ 1925.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bancassurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bancassurance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABN AMRO, Intesa Sanpaolo, ANZ, American Express, Banco Santander, Banco Bradesco, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, Barclays, ING Group, Lloyds Banking Group, NongHyup Financial Group, HSBC, Nordea Bank, Citigroup
This study considers the Bancassurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Life Bancassurance
Non-Life Bancassurance
Life bancassurance is the most widely used type which takes up about 59% of the global total revenue.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Adults
Kids
Other
Adults was the most widely used which took up about 44% of the global total in 2018.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bancassurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bancassurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bancassurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bancassurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Bancassurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Bancassurance by Players
4 Bancassurance by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Bancassurance Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ABN AMRO
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Bancassurance Product Offered
11.1.3 ABN AMRO Bancassurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ABN AMRO News
11.2 Intesa Sanpaolo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Bancassurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Intesa Sanpaolo Bancassurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Intesa Sanpaolo News
11.3 ANZ
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Bancassurance Product Offered
11.3.3 ANZ Bancassurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ANZ News
11.4 American Express
