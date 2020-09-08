COVID-19 Impact on Bancassurance Market Set to Register 2.0% CAGR During 2020-2025

Global Bancassurance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Bancassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bancassurance market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2082 million by 2025, from $ 1925.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bancassurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bancassurance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABN AMRO, Intesa Sanpaolo, ANZ, American Express, Banco Santander, Banco Bradesco, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, Barclays, ING Group, Lloyds Banking Group, NongHyup Financial Group, HSBC, Nordea Bank, Citigroup

This study considers the Bancassurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Life bancassurance is the most widely used type which takes up about 59% of the global total revenue.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Adults

Kids

Other

Adults was the most widely used which took up about 44% of the global total in 2018.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bancassurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bancassurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bancassurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bancassurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bancassurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Bancassurance by Players

4 Bancassurance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Bancassurance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABN AMRO

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Bancassurance Product Offered

11.1.3 ABN AMRO Bancassurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABN AMRO News

11.2 Intesa Sanpaolo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Bancassurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Intesa Sanpaolo Bancassurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intesa Sanpaolo News

11.3 ANZ

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Bancassurance Product Offered

11.3.3 ANZ Bancassurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ANZ News

11.4 American Express

