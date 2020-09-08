COVID-19 Impact on Projected to Register 7.5% CAGR to 2025

Global Weight Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Weight management refers to a new weight solution that professional doctors or dietitians give personalized plans of comprehensive nutrition, exercise, lifestyle and other elements according to the physical characteristics of customers, and carry out real-time monitoring and recording of food, water and exercise amount on the day.

According to this study, over the next five years the Weight Management market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 271870 million by 2025, from $ 203810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Weight Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Weight Management market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Herbalife, Planet Fitness, Weight Watchers, Brunswick Corporation, Nutrisystem, ICON Health & Fitness, Technogym, Kellogg, Central Sports, Johnson Health Tech, Slimming World, Core Health & Fitness, Will’S, Jenny Craig, Town Sports, Amer Sports, Pure Gym, Medifast, Atkins, Gold’s Gym, Apollo Endosurgery, Fitness World, Shuhua, Rosemary Conley, Qingdao Impulse

This study considers the Weight Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Weight Loss Diet

Fitness Equipment

Surgical and Equipment

Fitness Centers

Weight Loss Programs

The segment of weight loss diet holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 57%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Men

Women

Women takes about 63% of the global market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Weight Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Weight Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Weight Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Weight Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Weight Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Weight Management by Players

4 Weight Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Weight Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Herbalife

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Weight Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Herbalife Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Herbalife News

11.2 Planet Fitness

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Weight Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Planet Fitness Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Planet Fitness News

11.3 Weight Watchers

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Weight Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Weight Watchers Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Weight Watchers News

11.4 Brunswick Corporation

