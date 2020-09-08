COVID-19 Impact on Content Authoring Tools Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025

Global Content Authoring Tools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

A content authoring tool is a software program that enables users to create elearning courses using text, media, and interactions. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Content Authoring Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adobe, SoftChalk, Articulate, Trivantis, SAP, DominKnow, Elucidat, TechSmith, Brainshark, iSpring, Knowbly, CourseArc, SmartBuilder, Gomo Leaning, UDUTU

This study considers the Content Authoring Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Video

Graphics

Sound

Other

The proportion of video segment is about 31%, and the proportion of graphics is about 38%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Corporate

Education

Other

The corporate and education hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 78% of the market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Content Authoring Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Content Authoring Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Authoring Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Authoring Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Content Authoring Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

