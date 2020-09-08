COVID-19 Impact on Land Mobile Radio Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Global Land Mobile Radio Market Growth 2020-2025

The key driving factors for the growth of the land mobile radio market are demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios, significance of efficient critical communication operations, application of land mobile radios in diverse industries, and transition of communication devices from analog to digital.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Motorola Solutions, Simoco, Relm Wireless (BK Technologies), Thales, JVC Kenwood, Raytheon, Icom, Harris Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Hytera, Codan Radio, Neolink, Tait Communications

This study considers the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)

200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)

700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)

The segment of 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Safety

Military

Aerospace

Marine

Construction

Mining

Telecommunications

Other

The public safety holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Company

4 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Motorola Solutions

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Offered

12.1.3 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Motorola Solutions Latest Developments

12.2 Simoco

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Offered

12.2.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Simoco Latest Developments

12.3 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Offered

12.3.3 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Latest Developments

12.4 Thales

