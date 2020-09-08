COVID-19 Impact on Conference System Market Soar at 6.8% CAGR to 2025

Global Conference System Market Growth 2020-2025

Conference system is a set of audio equipment designed for comfortable communication between members of different events, regardless of the size of the room. Conference system is also called discussion system or congress system.

According to this study, over the next five years the Conference System (Microphone) market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 823.9 million by 2025, from $ 632.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Conference System (Microphone) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Conference System (Microphone) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bosch, Audix, Shure, Televic, TOA, Taiden, Brahler, Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, Audio-Tehcnica

This study considers the Conference System (Microphone) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wireless

Wired

Wireless microphone was the largest segment of conference microphone, with a market share of 58% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Conference/Meeting Rooms

Convention Halls

Press Centers

Classrooms

Others

Conference system(microphone) was widely used in conference/meeting rooms, with a share of 45% in 2018 .

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Conference System (Microphone) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Conference System (Microphone) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Conference System (Microphone) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Conference System (Microphone) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Conference System (Microphone) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Conference System (Microphone) by Company

4 Conference System (Microphone) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Conference System (Microphone) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Bosch

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Conference System (Microphone) Product Offered

12.1.3 Bosch Conference System (Microphone) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Bosch Latest Developments

12.2 Audix

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Conference System (Microphone) Product Offered

12.2.3 Audix Conference System (Microphone) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Audix Latest Developments

12.3 Shure

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Conference System (Microphone) Product Offered

12.3.3 Shure Conference System (Microphone) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Shure Latest Developments

12.4 Televic

