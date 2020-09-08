COVID-19 Impact on Scaffolding Platform Market to Register 3.1% CAGR by 2025

Global Scaffolding Platform Market Growth 2020-2025

Scaffolding platform used to support people and material in the construction and repair of buildings and other large structures.

According to this study, over the next five years the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8269.6 million by 2025, from $ 7315.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Layher, ADTO Group, Safway, Altrad, ULMA, PERI, Waco Kwikform, MJ-Ger?st, Sunshine Enterprise, BRAND, Tianjin Gowe, Youying Group, Rapid Scaffolding, XMWY, Itsen, Rizhao Fenghua, Instant Upright, Entrepose Echafaudages, KHK Scaffolding, Tianjin Wellmade, Beijing Kangde, Cangzhou Weisitai

This study considers the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tower Scaffolding Platform

Facade Access Scaffolding Platform

Other types

By type, facade access acaffolding platform is the most commonly used type, with over 71% market share. Other types includes suspended scaffolding platform, attached lifting scaffolding platform and etc.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction Industry

Other Applications (Such as ship building, electrical maintenance, temporary stage and etc.)

By application, construction industry is the largest group, with market share over 85%.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

