COVID-19 Impact on Natural Language Processing in Healthcare Market Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025

Global Natural Language Processing in Healthcare Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with the interaction between computers and humans using the natural language (spoken or written data), not in the artificial languages such as Java and C++.

According to this study, over the next five years the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market will register a 20.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1215.9 million by 2025, from $ 570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 3M, Dolbey Systems, Linguamatics, Nuance Communications, SAS, Amazon AWS, Averbis, IBM, Health Fidelity, Microsoft Corporation

This study considers the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Other

By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Other

By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare by Players

4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

