COVID-19 Impact on Nurse Call Systems Market Grow at 10.7% CAGR to 2025

Global Nurse Call Systems Market Growth 2020-2025

A nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a “call bell” system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nurse Call Systems market will register a 10.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2048.7 million by 2025, from $ 1364.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nurse Call Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nurse Call Systems market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., IndigoCare, Ascom Holding, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, Johnson Controls (Tyco), Aid Call, CARECOM Co. Ltd, Static Systems Group Plc, Critical Alert Systems LLC, Azure Healthcare Limited, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., Schrack Seconet AG

This study considers the Nurse Call Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

The wired nurse call systems segment is projected to account for the largest sales revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59% sales volume share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

The hospitals segment was estimated to account for the highest sales share of 69% in 2018.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nurse Call Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nurse Call Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nurse Call Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nurse Call Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nurse Call Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Nurse Call Systems by Company

4 Nurse Call Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Nurse Call Systems Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Nurse Call Systems Product Offered

12.1.3 Hill-Rom Holding, Inc. Nurse Call Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hill-Rom Holding, Inc. Latest Developments

12.2 IndigoCare

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Nurse Call Systems Product Offered

12.2.3 IndigoCare Nurse Call Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 IndigoCare Latest Developments

12.3 Ascom Holding

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Nurse Call Systems Product Offered

12.3.3 Ascom Holding Nurse Call Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Ascom Holding Latest Developments

12.4 Rauland-Borg Corporation

