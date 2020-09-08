COVID-19 Impact on Hydrochlorofluorocarbons Market Rise at -3.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons Market Growth 2020-2025

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon. According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) market will register a -3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1016.4 million by 2025, from $ 1178.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Gujarat Fluorochem, Linhai Limin, Navin Fluorine, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Arkema, 3F, Meilan Chem, Yingpeng Chem, Sanmei, Bluestar, China Fluoro, Zhejiang Yonghe, Zhejiang Lantian, Shandong Huaan

This study considers the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

HCFC-22

HCFC-141b

HCFC-142b

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

By type,HCFC-22 is the most commonly used type, with about 77% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Refrigerant

Foaming Agent

Chemical Materials

Others

By application, refrigerant is the largest segment, with market share of about 69% in 2018.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Company

4 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gujarat Fluorochem

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Product Offered

12.1.3 Gujarat Fluorochem Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gujarat Fluorochem Latest Developments

12.2 Linhai Limin

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Product Offered

12.2.3 Linhai Limin Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Linhai Limin Latest Developments

12.3 Navin Fluorine

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Product Offered

12.3.3 Navin Fluorine Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Navin Fluorine Latest Developments

12.4 Dongyue Group

