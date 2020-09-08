Diversity Recruiting Software Market 2027 Update on Global Development, Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis

Diversity recruiting involves hiring based on merit with special care taken to ensure that procedures are free from biases related to the age, race, religion, gender, and other personal characteristics of a candidate that are unrelated to their job performance. Initiatives for diversity and inclusion have proven to offer many benefits, including employee happiness and increased productivity and retention rates. Moreover, after implementing the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation in May 2018, it is impossible to think of employee data without thinking about data protection. For every recruitment technology provider that uses data from people, data security has now become a major concern. Increasing adoption of cloud platforms coupled with mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key drivers for market growth. Organizations are swiftly adopting automated resume screening methods using artificial intelligence (AI) to assess candidate’s level of skills and experience. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, businesses are facing difficult decisions about how this seismic shift can be adapted and survived, and hiring practices have changed overnight. All of these factors are expected to impede market growth in 2020 and mid-2021.

Major key players covered in this report:

Be Applied Ltd.

Entelo, Inc.

GR8 People, Inc.

Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Hiretual

HiringSolved

Plum, Inc.

Pymetrics, Inc.

SeekOut

Eightfold AI

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Diversity Recruiting Software market.

The research on the Diversity Recruiting Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Diversity Recruiting Software market.

Diversity Recruiting Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

