Extruded Snacks Market with Current Trends Analysis 2019-2025

Food extraction is an extrusion technique used in food processing. It can be fortified with a clear pattern of food by forcing many composite materials into a hollow dye or plate opening. Demand for extruded snacks market is growing in the retail industry, which is expected to be one of the main drivers of the market over the next seven years. Increasing demand for snacks, growing demand for comfort food, and consumer preference for the attractiveness, taste and texture of a food product are the factor growing the demand of the market. The quality of the snacks collected depends on the quality of the raw materials, processing conditions for extrusion, including moisture, barrel temperature, and screw speed and screw configuration.

Global Extruded Snacks Market, By Type (Simply Extruded, Expanded, Co-Extruded), Raw Material (Wheat Potato, Corn, Tapioca, Mixed grain, Rice and Others), Manufacturing Method (Single-Screw, Twin-Screw) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global extruded snacks market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Extruded snacks market is a type of extrusion used in food processing whereby the composite material is pushed through a hole in the perforated plate with a special design for food products. It is then cut into shape with the help of a blade. The extraction method allows the continuous preparation of large quantities of food in a well-organized manner that ensures uniformity of the product. Food products produced using this method usually have high carbs. These foods include a variety of breakfast cereals, pasta, pastries, ready-to-eat snacks, textured vegetable protein, fat soy, cookie dough, confectionery and baby food, pet foods and drinks.

Consumers are more cautious about the snacks they consume on a daily basis and are regularly adopting healthy foods such as snacks that are derived from the benefits of these metabolic products. Healthy snacks are also taken for weight loss, and these snacks also provide the body with the nutrients and vitamins it needs. Nutritional aspects of the extracted snacks can be modified by altering the metabolic capacity of flour and protein. Increased demand for weight control and healthy snacks is expected to drive the worldwide ready-made snacks market.

The countries covered in the extruded snacks market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

The country section of the extruded snacks market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the extruded snacks market report are Diamond Foods, Inc., Calbee, Inc., ITC Limited, Frito-Lay, Inc., Kellogg Company, Bag Snacks, and Old Dutch Foods, Inc. Want Want Holdings Limited, Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V., Axium Foods, Inc., JFC International, Inc., Aperitivos Flaper, Mondelez International, Amica Chips S.P.A., Universal Robina Corp., and AUEVSS Ltd , Amica Chips, Mondelez International, JFC International, Aperitivos Flaper, Universal Robina and Arca Continental among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

