Hazelnut Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During Forecast 2020 – 2027

Hazelnut market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and is expected to reach USD 14,944.61 million by 2027.

Global Hazelnut Market By Form (Whole/In-Shell Hazelnut, Natural Hazelnut, Diced Hazelnut, Paste Hazelnut, Blanched Hazelnut, Roasted Hazelnut, Sliced Hazelnut, Hazelnut Oil, Hazelnut Meal and Others), Category (Conventional and Organic), Shape (Round Kernels, Almond Kernels, Pointed Kernels and Others), Origin (Akcakoca, Levant, Giresun and Others), Packaging (Vacuum & Cartons Box, Bags, Pouches, Plastic Or Metal Drums and Others), Application (Industrial, Food Service Industry and Household/Retail), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect).

This hazelnut market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Rising demand for hazelnuts in wide industrial applications is accelerating the use of hazelnuts products which drives the market. Allergies associated with hazelnut are acting as a restrain for the market. Increased awareness about health and nutrition is creating an opportunity for the market. Easy availability of hazelnuts substitutes is acting as a challenge for the global hazelnut market.

Global Hazelnut Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of category, the global hazelnut market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2020, the conventional segment dominated the market as the farming of the hazelnut has been done using various inorganic fertilization. However, requirement of clean labelled product amongst consumer have led the growth of organic hazelnut

On the basis of origin, the global hazelnut market is segmented into akcakoca, levant, giresun and others. In 2020, Levant segment have obtained the highest market share due to their cost effectiveness and easy cultivation by the growers. The reasonable cost has led their demand in industrial applications.

On the basis of application, the global hazelnut market is segmented into industrial, food service industry and household/retail. In 2020, the industrial segment is dominating the market as the high demand of the hazelnut based confectioneries and development of new chocolates and butters incorporated with hazelnut have led their demand in industrial applications.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global hazelnut market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, the industrial segment is dominating the market as the high demand of the hazelnut based confectioneries and development of new chocolates and butters incorporated with hazelnut have led their demand in industrial applications.

Hazelnut market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global hazelnut market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies.

The major players covered in the hazelnut market report are ArslantürkTarımÜrünleri, PoyrazPoyraz, FındıkEntegre San. Tic. A.Ş., URAK FINDIK Ferrero, ADM, Olam International, BALSU, Kanegrade Ltd., GPR , Northwest Hazelnut Company, Nuts L, GürsoyTarımsalÜrünler Gıda San, Boxon food, Karin Gida, Fruits of Turkey, BATA FOOD, Aydın KuruyemişSanayiiveTicaret A.Ş., Özgün Gıda SanayiveTicaret Limited şirketi, and “AZERSTAR” LLC, among others.

