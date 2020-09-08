SCADA Market Outlook to 2027 Leading || ABB, Schneider Electric, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Capula Ltd., Emerson Electric Co.

(Global News) -The data and info collected to frame this large scale SCADA Market report is based on the modules with large sample sizes. The report provides complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. This market report gives details about major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, and major applications. This SCADA Market report also brings into focus key opportunities in the industry and influencing factors which aids in taking business to the new level.

Global SCADA market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the advancement in technology and growing government funding. There is a rise in demand for waste water treatment which is expected to drive the growth of the market. The cost-effectiveness of SCADA framework is creating high demand for these systems globally.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global SCADA market are ABB, Schneider Electric, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Capula Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens, OMRON corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Progea srl, Willowglen Systems, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Azbil Corporation, ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, Valmet, Enbase LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH among others.

Market Drivers:

The surge in the use of software platforms such as Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence for digital transformations is propelling the growth of the market

The high demand for industrial mobility solutions to efficiently manage process industries is boosting the growth of the market

The increased adoption of industry 4.0 in process industry is driving the growth of the market

The high importance of infrastructural development in terms of smart cities and transportation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The fluctuations in the oil prices creates an adverse impact on investment in critical infrastructure which hinders the growth of the market

Table of Content: SCADA Market

SCADA Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry Competition by Manufacturers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Market by Application Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast Appendix

