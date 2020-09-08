Industrial Starch Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Industrial Starch market is expected to reach USD 139.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Starch is a homopolysaccharide formed by glucose units and stored as carbohydrates in plants. It is synthesized by parts of the vegetative cells and stored in seeds, tubers and roots. The starch obtained from the roots in its original form is called basic starch; although starch may be physically, chemically processed. Native starch is known as modified starch to alter its properties and increase its performance according to various applications.

Global Industrial Starch Market, By Type (Native Starch and Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners, Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Acid Modified Starch and Unmodified Starch) Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other Sources), Application (Food & Beverage, Feed and Other Applications), Form (Dry Form and Liquid), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Film Forming Agents, Gelling Agent, Texturizing, Binding, Emulsifying, Sizing, Moisture Retention and Coating).

Starch and starch derivatives have various functional properties, including concentration, stabilizers, sizing, fat replication, and binding in various food and non-food applications and also multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in diverse range of end-use industries such as paper, construction equipment, cosmetics and cements. In addition, starch derivatives are used as an efficient fermentation product for bulk production of various biotechnology products such as organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins and hormones. Additionally, native starch is useful in a wide range of applications and this creates a numerous opportunities for the market players.

This industrial starch market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Industrial Starch Market Scope and Market Size

Global industrial starch market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, application and function. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications

Based on the basis of type, the global industrial starch market is segmented into native starch and starch derivatives & sweeteners, cationic starch, ethylated starch, oxidized starch, acid modified starch and unmodified starch.

Based on source, the global industrial starch market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources.

On the basis of application, the global industrial starch market is classified into food & beverage, feed and other applications. The food & beverage segment is further sub segmented into confectionery, processed foods, beverages and others. The other segment is further segmented into mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesive, and chemical.

Based on form, the global industrial starch market is segmented into dry form and liquid.

Based on function, the global industrial starch market is segmented into stabilizing, thickening, film forming agents, gelling agent, texturizing, binding, emulsifying, sizing, moisture retention and coating.

The major players covered in the industrial starch market report are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, The Tereos Group, Royal Cosun, Altia Industrial Services, Grain Processing Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, Everest Starch Pvt.Ltd., GreenTech Industries Ltd, GreenTech Industries Ltd, Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Roquette Frères, Sahyadri Starch & Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nova Transfers Pvt. Ltd, Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd, Tantia Agrochemicals Private Limited, SPAC Starch Products Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

