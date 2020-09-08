Latest Research Report Explores Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On) Pea Flour Market

Global Pea Flour Market, By Category (Organic, Inorganic), Type of Peas (Green Peas, Yellow Peas), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Household/Retail), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Pea flour market is growing with factors such as growing demand from bakery and food & beverage sector, increasing inclination towards healthier option over traditional flour and high nutrient and other protein content in pea flour. However, the rising demand of oil-seed and nut based flour and digestion issue of pea flour may obstruct the growth of the pea flour market in the given forecast period.

Peasemeal (also called pea flour) is flour which is produced from yellow field peas that have been roasted. The roasting enables greater access to protein and starch increasing the nutritive value. Traditionally, the peas would be grounded three times using water-powered stone mills. The colour of the flour is brownish yellow due to the caramelization achieved during roasting, while the texture ranges from fine to gritty. The usages of pea’s meal are similar to maize meal in baking, porridge and quick breads. Pea’s meal has had a long history in Great Britain and is still used in Scotland for dishes such as brose and bannocks.

Pea flour market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 941,364.59 million by 2027. Wide range of applications in bakery industry and usage in ingredients is the major driver which is propelling the pea flour market in the forecast period.

The pea flour market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the pea flour market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Pea Flour Market Scope and Market Size

Based on type of peas, the pea flour market is segmented into green peas and yellow peas. In 2020, yellow peas dominate the pea flour market as they are an essential source of healthy carbohydrates, and phytoprotein. The demand for yellow peas has been increased owing to its nutritional content and enriched medicinal sources.

Based on distribution channel, the pea flour market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, direct segment dominate the pea flour market owing to healthy benefits, pea flour is used by food and pet food manufacturers, bakery and beverages manufacturers to provide gluten free pea flour based products.

On the basis of application, the pea flour market is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed and household/retail. In 2020, food & beverages segment dominates the pea flour market as pea flour is majorly preferred in cakes, bread and snacks, biscuits and convenience food due to its high protein value and intake by the consumer for the growth.

On the basis of category, the pea flour market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2020, inorganic segment occupied the highest market share due to factors such as high preference towards utilization of inorganic fertilizers to increase the yield of crop, enhances efficiency in crop protection and cost effectiveness.

The major players covered in the pea flour market report are AGT Food and Ingredients, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Batory Foods, Limagrain Holding Group, Hodmedod’s British Pulses & Grains, Avena Foods, Limited, Vestkorn, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Mirfak Pty Ltd, SURESHCHAND RAMESHCHAND, Novofarina, Barry Farm Foods, Cates Grains & Seed, Spice Mecca, Woodland Foods, Hansco Distributors Inc., SpiceEE, Ingredion Incorporated, Midlands Holdings, ADM, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Hearthy Foods, Golden Grain Mills, PAULA Ingredients and K2 Milling among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

