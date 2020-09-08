Natural Food Colors Market Research On Top Trending Key Players

Natural food colors are derived from natural sources like plants, algae, fruits, and vegetables. These sources are further processed to extract various pigments or dyes that are safe to consume. Natural food colors are available in the market in the form of liquid, pastes, gels, and powders. These are widely used in the food and pharmaceutical industries to restore or enhance the color of the product. These colors are non-toxic and environment-friendly. Several synthetic food colors used for industrial processing may lead to severe health conditions such as tumors, kidney damages, and allergies. Natural food colors, on the other hand, offer bioactive properties and hence used as therapeutic agents too. For instance, anthocyanins are reported to help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

The natural food colors market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the global shift in preference for natural ingredients over chemical and synthetic ingredients coupled with the strict governmental regulations in various nations for the use of clean, eco-friendly, and natural products. Approval of natural food colors owing to demands for clean label products in dairy, confectionery, and bakery applications further fuel the growth of the natural food colors market. However, some food colors may pose health hazards and therefore may be a hindrance for the natural food colors market. Nonetheless, new drying methods and materials for attaining powder stability and similar innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the natural food colors market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DDW The Colour House

Dohler GmbH

Kalsec Inc.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Naturex S.A (Givaudan)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

Symrise AG

The global natural food colors market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as caramel, anthocyanins, carotenoids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy food products, beverages, confectionery and bakery, and others.

