5G CHIPSET MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS BY RECENT TRENDS, DEVELOPMENTS IN MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY AND REGIONAL GROWTH OVERVIEW

The Global 5G Chipset Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together with market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics. This report explains driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach.

The Global 5G Chipset Market is expected to reach USD 0.13 billion by 2025 , from USD 21.01 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 49.02% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: 5G Chipset Market

Nokia, Samsung Electronics, Anokiwave, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, KT, MACOM, ZTE Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, KT, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies, IDT – Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc., Cavium Inc, Huawei Technologies Research & Development (UK), and others.

Key Market Segmentation of Global 5G Chipset Market

By IC Type (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC), Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)),

By Operational Frequency (Sub-6 gHz, Between 26 and 39 gHz, Above 39 gHz), By Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Network Infrastructure Equipment),

By End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

5G Chipset Industry is radio modem chipset is a key component of 5G devices and access points that connect the next-generation network. Our chipset solutions span the network stack, including design and simulation tools, physical layer measurement, high-speed digital standards testing, channel emulation, network emulation, user equipment (UE) emulation, and over-the-air (OTA) testing.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global 5G Chipset Market

5G Chipset Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

5G Chipset Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

5G Chipset Size (Value) Comparison by Region

5G Chipset Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

5G Chipset Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of 5G Chipset

Global 5G Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Primary Respondents, Demand Side

