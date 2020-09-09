Injection Molded Plastic Market is Estimated to garner $162.06 billion by 2020 with top key players like BASF SE, Exxon Mobil, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Dow Chemical Company

Injection molding involves the manufacturing of plastic products by injecting molten materials into a mold, where it is melted, cooled, and solidified to form the final product. Thermoplastic as well as thermosetting injection molded plastics are used for manufacturing several parts and components for various applications.

The prime thermoplastic polymers used in injection molding, include polypropylene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polycarbonate, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, and polysulphone, among others. In addition, epoxy resin, polyester, and melamine formaldehyde are some of the prominent thermosetting polymers used for injection molding.

Injection molded plastics are used in the production of complex and intricate-shaped parts to ensure precision and minimize wastage. Hence, injection molded plastics are used in manufacturing automotive components, interior wrapping, and numerous assembly parts. It is chiefly used in packaging applications to manufacture packaging parts and components to increase the aesthetic value and consumer friendliness of the packaging products. Popularity of injection molded plastics in building and construction applications is increasing, owing to their strength, durability, and texture of the injection molded plastic parts.

Some of the key players of Injection Molded Plastic Market:

BASF SE, Exxon Mobil, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and INEOS Ineos Group Limited.

In building and construction, these plastic parts or components are mainly used for piping systems, insulations, wall boards, and roofing purposes among others. Healthcare industry is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment for injection molded plastic industry during the forecast period. Moreover, blood sample analysis cuvettes, pregnancy test devices, housings for needles, medical devices components are the other application areas of these plastics, owing to their light weight, cost-effectiveness, and easy sterilizability.

Injection molded plastics are used in automated processes to reduce the manufacturing cost. It also reduces the waste production in production process. Factors such as low production waste and faster production process would augment the growth of the injection molded plastic market. In addition, the process has ability to use different types of raw materials simultaneously to manufacture plastic parts.

Furthermore, technological advancements in injection molding process, where robots are deployed for performing different operations, such as finishing and assembling injection molded parts and loading components into the injection molding, would foster the growth of the market. Therefore, the world injection molded plastic market is estimated to garner $162.06 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during 2014-2020. However, high initial tooling cost and volatile prices of crude oil would hamper the growth of the market.

The world injection molded plastic market is segmented based on the type of raw material, end-user industry and geography. Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into polypropylene, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polystyrene, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene among others. Among these, polypropylene is the most preferred raw material, which is used in injection molded plastics, owing to its ease of molding, electrical insulating properties, heat resistance, and low cost. In 2014

The Injection Molded Plastic Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

