Research on Wet Cat Food Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Heristo, Unicharm, Affinity Petcare

Pivotal industry players involved in this report are:

Mars

Nestle Purina

Mogiana Alimentos

Colgate-Palmolive

Diamond pet foods

Heristo

Unicharm

Affinity Petcare

Total Alimentos

Butcher’s

Blue Buffalo

Ramical

Yantai China Pet Foods

Wagg Foods

The Global Wet Cat Food market divided by product types:

80-200g

200-400g

400-600g

Others

Wet Cat Food market segregation by application:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

