Global Micro-Irrigation Systems Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2027

The micro-irrigation method supplies water at regular intervals below and above the surface of the soil. Micro-irrigation systems are generally medium or low-pressure systems that distribute water in the form of spray, sprinkles, mist, drip, and jet. Due to the rise in concerns of water scarcity, micro-irrigation systems prove to be an efficient and innovative solution as compared to conventional irrigation practices.

List of the Top Key Players of Micro-Irrigation Systems Market:

1. EPC Industries Limited

2. HUNTER INDUSTRIES

3. Irritec S.p.A

4. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

5. Lindsay Corporation

6. NELSON IRRIGATION

7. Netafim

8. Rivulis

9. The Toro Company

10. T-L Irrigation

efficient use of water resources in drought conditions, low-cost irrigation technique, and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production are some of the major factors driving the growth of the micro-irrigation system market. Moreover, sustainable agricultural practices of companies and expanding microfinance network are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the micro-irrigation system market.

Micro-Irrigation Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

