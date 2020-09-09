covid-19.-meeting-of-460-thousand-“bikers”-in-the-usa-may-have-created-260-thousand-cases

The 460 thousand bikers that met in August in South Dakota, indifferent to the new coronavirus pandemic, originated 260 thousand new cases of Covid – 19, scientists estimated, in a study released this Tuesday.

This number would make this meeting of bikers, that lasted for ten days, called Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the largest documented coronavirus spread event to date in the U.S.

The study, carried out by economists at the University of San Diego and published by the Institute of Labor Economics (IZA), is a statistical approximation based on anonymous mobility data from mobile phones in and around the small town of Sturgis, a very sparsely populated rural area that is invaded every year by an “army” of motorcyclists.

These data allowed to confirm the number of people who went camping, walking, drinking, eating and listening to the concerts , mostly without a mask, during 80. of the initiative, from 7 to 16 of August.

The same source of information also made it possible to identify the regions of origin of bikers.

By crossing geographic data with official Covid case numbers – 19 during the month of August, researchers estimated the wave of contagions born in Sturgis and propagated throughout the country: 266. 796 new cases , which represents almost a fifth (19%) of the 1.4 million cases detected in the USA between August 2 and September 2, with an estimated economic cost of 12, $ 2 billion ( 10, EUR 4 billion), at ba from a study that quantified each non-fatal case in 46 one thousand dollars.

In South Dakota alone, the number of cases rose over the summer , going from about 100 new cases per day in early August for 300 at the end of the month, according to the Covid Tracking Project, but the death toll remained low, with one death per day on average.

This statistical analysis is only an approximation , since no one followed and tested individual riders. On the other hand, it was not published by a scientific journal using peer reading, therefore without an independent scientist has evaluated your methodology .

In addition, the number of cases increased equally throughout the central US during the summer, and not just in South Dakota.