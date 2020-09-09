mulan.-disney-accused-of-thanking-genocides

Let’s get down to business, but in this case it’s not “defeating bad guys”, as sung in Mulan’s film, 1998. With the reissue of the feature film with flesh-and-blood actors launched at Disney +, Disney is being accused of supporting bad guys. More specifically, the authorities in Xinjiang, China, who will be at the center of a genocide against Islamic Uyghurs.

Even before the film opened, Liu Yifei, who plays Mulan, showed support for the Hong Kong police. It is for this reason that there have been several calls from pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong to boycott the film. However, now it is Disney itself that is at the center of the conflict.

As CNN explains, at the end of the film the entertainment company thanks several Chinese government agencies in the remake credits, such as the the publicity department of the Xinjiang government and the Public Security and Tourism offices in Turpan, a city in the region. The problem? This is the region where more than two million Uyghur people are believed to have been arrested since 2015 in “re-education” camps , in what is called a genocide that this population has suffered, as explained by The New York Times.

According to the US State Department, the Turpan authorities are actively involved in “ human rights violations and abuses ”. China has denied these accusations. So far, Disney has yet to comment on these charges or what agreements it has made to be able to record the film in the Xinjiang region.

Hong Kong. Pro-democracy activists encourage boycott of “Mulan”

The premiere of “Mulan” in the cinema was scheduled for March, but it has been postponed several times because of the pandemic and will be on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney +. In addition to this setback, the release continued to be delayed due to the controversy generated by the lead actress.