government-of-brazil-says-vaccination-in-the-country-will-begin-in-january-2021

The interim Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, said this Tuesday that the country will start vaccinating the population against the new coronavirus in January next year.

The information was given during an interview by a youtuber Brazilian from 10 years that, at the invitation of the President, Jair Bolsonaro, questioned several ministers of the current executive. The child, named Esther, questioned Pazuello that there will be a vaccine for Covid – 19 available to all Brazilians.

“This is the plan . We are making contracts with those who are making the vaccine and the forecast is that this vaccine will arrive for us from January. In January next year, we will start vaccinating the whole world ”, replied the interim Minister of Health, the military Eduardo Eduardouello.

The head of State, Jair Bolsonaro, returned this Tuesday to defend the non-mandatory vaccine against the new coronavirus in Brazil, as soon as it becomes available.

We cannot inject people with anything, much less oblige. I even said that no one will be forced to have a vaccine, and the world fell on my head. The vaccine is something that, in my opinion, you campaign and look for a solution. You cannot tie the citizen and give him the vaccine. I don’t think it can be like that ”, said the President, in a meeting with doctors who defend the use of hydroxychloroquine in the early treatment of Covid – 19.

In the past, Bolsonaro had already said that “no one can force anyone to get a vaccine.”

However, in February this year, according to the local press, Bolsonaro signed a law that allows adoption of a series of measures in the face of health emergencies, including the “determination to carry out compulsory vaccination and other prophylactic measures.”

With about 212 million inhabitants and a high number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus , the South American country is considered an ideal laboratory for testing various potential vaccines , with pharmaceutical companies now looking to verify its effectiveness and safety.

Last month, the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), an organization under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, approved the beginning of clinical trials in Brazil of a new vaccine against Covid – 19, the fourth to be tried in the country against the virus

The multinational Johnson & Johnson received authorization to test its vaccine in clinical studies in phase three (with thousands of people), which is already being done in Brazil with immunizers developed by the United Kingdom (AstraZeneca and Oxford University), China (Sinovac Biotech), and by the BioNTech (Germany) and Wyeth / Pfizer (United States) consortium.

The government of the Brazilian state of Paraná reported last week that the tests of the last phase of a future vaccine developed in Russia against Covid – 19, called Sputnik V, should be applied in Brazil as early as October.

Covid – 19. Brazilian state of Paraná announces testing of the Russian vaccine in October

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the hardest hit in the world, when counting the second number of deaths (more than 4.1 million cases and 126. 960 deaths), after the United States.