Venezuelan company flies to China despite U.S. sanctions

Conviasa, Venezuela’s state-owned airline, violated US sanctions that prevent it from flying, and went to China to seek a shipment of humanitarian aid to respond to the Covid pandemic – 19, the Venezuelan authorities announced this Tuesday.

This was a very special flight, because it was the first (…) despite the imperial blockade, then Conviasa is fighting in the air and with its powerful wings, we saw this flight between Venezuela and China, ”said the vice president of Venezuela.

Delcy Rodríguez was speaking on Venezuelan state television at Maiquetía Airport (northern Caracas) where she received the new shipment of humanitarian aid from China, and anticipated that Conviasa will perform “many other” flights to China.

On the other hand, it specified that Venezuela has already received more than 700 tons of medicines, materials medical and surgical , aimed at responding to the pandemic, since last March, when the first case of coronavirus in the country.

He further underlined that Venezuela was the first country that received a delegation of doctors Chinese experts and experts and that China has helped countries in Europe, Africa and America.

China’s support was decisive and has been fundamental in this struggle, thanks to medicines, special protective equipment for health personnel, millions of masks, fans, everything needed to fight Covid – 19″, said.

Delcy Rodríguez announced that Venezuela has initiated the procedures for participating in clinical trials for the preparation of five vaccines that are being developed by China and stated that in the new loading, rapid and molecular screening tests arrived , ventilators and medicines.

On the other hand, China’s ambassador to Venezuela, Li Baorong, explained that his country has already sent seven humanitarian aid shipments to Venezuela and congratulated Conviasa for having carried out your first flight to Chinese territory.

In Venezuela are confirmed 54. 350 cases of patients with Covid – 19. Deaths associated with the new coronavirus are also confirmed 436. 43. 753 people have recovered from the disease.

Venezuela has been since 13 in March on alert, which allows the executive to enact “drastic decisions” to combat the pandemic.

National and international flights have been restricted (since 12 from March) to 12 in September and the population is prevented from moving between the different municipalities of the country.