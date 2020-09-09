tests-of-the-oxford-vaccine-that-portugal-will-receive-have-been-suspended

The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced that it has stopped testing the vaccine for Covid – 19 which is being developed in partnership with the University of Oxford. As the company told CNBC and StatNews, the suspension was motivated due to one of the reactions that the vaccine caused in one of the participants, which must now be studied.

This is a routine measure that should happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the tests ensuring the integrity of the tests while maintaining it is investigated. In large trials, illnesses happen by chance, but they must be independently reviewed to check this carefully, ”AsZeneca told CNBC.

This is the vaccine that is expected to arrive in Portugal if it is effective. In August, Infarmed said that the first shipment of 690 1,000 vaccines could arrive as early as December. In all, the country will expect 6.9 million vaccines if it is successful. Millions will be made available 300 to the entire European Union, the same number of units of this promising vaccine that the US has already guaranteed.

What is already known about the Covid vaccine – 19 that Portugal must receive by the end of the year

StatNews says that the adverse result was detected in one of the people taking part in the test in the UK. To this health magazine, the company justified that a “standard review process triggered a pause in vaccination to allow the review of safety data “.

Third phase of Oxford vaccine testing starts in the United States

The candidate the AstraZeneca vaccine, nicknamed AZD 1222, was in Phase 3 of large-scale clinical trials, after having shown auspicious results in Phase I / II with regard to safety and immunogenicity. The vaccine results from the combination of a weaker version of the common flu that infects chimpanzees and a virus protein that theoretically causes Covid – 19 induce an immune response.

In early September, Phase 3 testing of the AstraZeneca vaccine was underway in the UK United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa and plans were still being made to conduct tests in Japan and Russia. The United States admitted the possibility of speeding up vaccine authorization through an emergency procedure, so that it could be authorized before the end of clinical trials that confirm safety and efficacy

The “Oxford vaccine”, as it is known, had “promising” preliminary results in a phase I trial involving 1. 077 volunteers among 18 and the 55 years, and whose conclusions were published in July in The Lancet magazine. The investigators pointed out that the vaccine proved to be safe and, in about 90% of cases , people were developing antibodies.

Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTec vaccines, two of the nine vaccines that have been developed to fight the pandemic, are also in the same testing phase that they were in. the AstraZeneca vaccine. After Tuesday’s suspension was known, AstraZeneca’s shares fell 6%.