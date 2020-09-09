former-italian-prime-minister-berlusconi-says-he-is-fighting-“hellish-disease”

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 83 years old, who has been hospitalized since Thursday with bilateral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, said this Tuesday that he is fighting Vovid – 19, which he classified as “infernal disease”.

From the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Berlusconi participated, by phone, in an election rally for his party’s candidate, Forza Italia, in Aosta Valley, according to Italian media.

The press also reveals that the former Italian Prime Minister made another call to congratulate his party’s senators and wish the center-right candidates good luck in the next regional elections.