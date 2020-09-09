Business
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi says he is fighting “hellish disease”
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 83 years old, who has been hospitalized since Thursday with bilateral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, said this Tuesday that he is fighting Vovid – 19, which he classified as “infernal disease”.
From the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Berlusconi participated, by phone, in an election rally for his party’s candidate, Forza Italia, in Aosta Valley, according to Italian media.
The press also reveals that the former Italian Prime Minister made another call to congratulate his party’s senators and wish the center-right candidates good luck in the next regional elections.
I am struggling to get out of this hellish disease. Is very ugly. Here in San Raffaele they did thousands of tests and I was in the top 5 because of the strength of the virus. I am doing the best I can and I really hope to achieve and get back on track ”, said the leader of Forza Italia.
And he added: “I am doing everything I can to lead our battle again, as always, especially for the economy, for work, against fiscal and bureaucratic oppression, against justice unjust and against judges who do politics. ”
According to the latest medical report, Berlusconi is evolving favorably .
“ We can see that the clinical picture is constantly changing for the better. All clinical and hemato-chemical parameters are reassuring “, refers the information from the head of General and Cardiovascular Intensive Care at the Hospital IRCCS San Raffaele and personal doctor to the leader of Forza Italy, Alberto Zangrillo.
Also Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest daughter, Marina Berlusconi, 54 years old, president of the Finninvest group, is infected and isolated in Milan, with her husband and children.
According to sources from Forza Italia, the former president and businessman is “calm”, but a little “bored” due to the isolation in which he finds himself, in a room on the sixth floor of San Raffaele, where he has already undergone some cardiovascular operations.
Berlusconi he was positive after returning home from a trip to France, where he visited Marina, his eldest daughter. Two of your other children, Barbara, 36, and Luigi, 31, as well as his current partner , Congresswoman Marta Fascina, 30, also tested positive for the coronavirus test.