finance-ministers-outline-measures-for-recovery-in-the-most-vulnerable-countries

Extending the moratorium on public debt payments to some countries was one of the ideas this Tuesday discussed by finance ministers from around the world to boost the recovery of economies in the most vulnerable countries.

In the virtual meeting, it was also considered, to respond to the economic consequences of the pandemic, to recapitalize development banks national and regional and declare remittances an essential service.

The meeting served to advance the talks to be defined this month in a package to be discussed by the heads of state and government at a summit scheduled for 29 in September, on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on financing of development policies .

“ We have to take action today to lay the foundations for the recovery from this crisis ”, emphasized the UN assistant secretary general, Amina Mohammed, who led the meeting together with Canada and Jamaica, the two countries that are leading the process.

At the invitation of the UN and these two countries, leaders from all over the world met in May to discuss new financing needs for development policies in the context of the pandemic caused by Covid – 19 and to seek collective responses.

To date, six major areas of action have been identified