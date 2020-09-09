Business
Finance ministers outline measures for recovery in the most vulnerable countries
Extending the moratorium on public debt payments to some countries was one of the ideas this Tuesday discussed by finance ministers from around the world to boost the recovery of economies in the most vulnerable countries.
In the virtual meeting, it was also considered, to respond to the economic consequences of the pandemic, to recapitalize development banks national and regional and declare remittances an essential service.
The meeting served to advance the talks to be defined this month in a package to be discussed by the heads of state and government at a summit scheduled for 29 in September, on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on financing of development policies .
“ We have to take action today to lay the foundations for the recovery from this crisis ”, emphasized the UN assistant secretary general, Amina Mohammed, who led the meeting together with Canada and Jamaica, the two countries that are leading the process.
At the invitation of the UN and these two countries, leaders from all over the world met in May to discuss new financing needs for development policies in the context of the pandemic caused by Covid – 19 and to seek collective responses.
To date, six major areas of action have been identified
, worked in the last months and this Tuesday reviewed by the finance ministers.
Among the issues on the table is the extension, for another year, of the temporary suspension of the debt service to the poorest countries , already agreed by the G 20, or its postponement to middle income states.
The possibility of International Monetary Fund (IMF) issuing special drawing rights, its nominal currency, was also discussed. , to support the most needy states, or the creation of funds to help countries dependent on tourism and others with liquidity problems.
Long-term hypotheses such as forgiveness are being studied debt in exchange for developments in climate change or the use of technologies to combat illicit financial flows that reduce funds that could be invested in these areas.
One of the greatest concerns of the United Nations is that the crisis resulting from the pandemic will leave development policies without resources and prevent the implementation of the Agenda 2030, the grand strategy against poverty and for the protection of the environment.
With continued containment measures, closed borders, rising debts and declining fiscal resources, the pandemic is pushing us into the worst recession in decades, possibly even a depression, with terrible consequences for the most vulnerable, ”stressed the UN Deputy Secretary-General.
IMF Director-General Kristalina Georgieva stressed that the crisis is hitting emerging markets and argued that the pandemic is leaving behind the lesson that more social investment is needed .