trump-says-he's-prepared-to-use-personal-money-in-the-election-campaign

US President Donald Trump said this Tuesday that he is prepared to inject personal money into his campaign, if necessary in the final stretch of the presidential election, scheduled for November 3.

“If necessary, I will do so,” Trump told reporters, about the possibility of using personal funds in his election campaign, in which he will face his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who collected more financial support than the Republican re-candidate and who takes advantage in most surveys.

“We absolutely have to win,” added businessman Donald Trump, who has refused to disclose his tax returns and whose fortune people are shrouded in mystery.

Joe (Biden) has no strength . He has no mental capacity, ”said Trump, referring to his opponent.

Already before, the President had defended a strong investment in the campaign , during the spring and summer.

“My campaign team spent a lot of money in the beginning, to combat the stories and false news about how we are managing the Chinese virus, ”justified Donald Trump, referring to the fact that the polls indicate that the majority of Americans are not satisfied with the management of the Covid- pandemic 19 for the government.