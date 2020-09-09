nacala-railroad-reopens-in-northern-mozambique

Traffic on the railway line in the Nacala corridor, northern Mozambique, was reestablished this Tuesday, announced the company Nacala Logistics, four days after an accident forced the suspension of service.

The transport of coal, general cargo and passengers was resumed, “after a thorough analysis and reinforcement of protocols”, he said in a statement.

The accident in the Meconta district, in Nampula province , happened during the night when a train collided with wagons stopped on the line, causing a derailment, but without victims.

The line, an investment of 4.5 billion dollars (3.8 million euros). euros), is managed by Nacala Logistics, an integrated brand that results from the merger of the Brazilian multinational Vale, the Northern Development Corridor, the Nacala Integrated Logistics Corridor and the Central East African Railways.

The extraction of coal by the Brazilian mining company Vale in the Tete region made it possible to build the railway of 912 kilometers, including 200 that cross the territory of Malawi, and a water terminal deep in Nacala.