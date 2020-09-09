venezuela.-alex-saab-files-complaint-against-cape-verde-police

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, detained in Cape Verde, lodged a complaint against Cape Verdean police officers, accusing them of having confiscated and concealed official documents in prison at the international airport on the island of Sal, this Tuesday announced the defense.

“Yesterday [segunda-feira], September 7 2020, the team Alex Saab, arbitrarily detained in Sal prison (Cape Verde) since 12 last June, filed a complaint against members of the Cape Verdean police “, according to a statement sent this Tuesday in Madrid to the Lusa agency by the office of the former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, Colombian international defense lawyer.

Alex Saab, 48 a Colombian businessman, who is also a Venezuelan diplomat, was arrested on 12 last June by Interpol and the Cape Verdean authorities during a technical stopover that the plane on which he was traveling made at Amílcar Cabral International Airport, on the island of Sal.

The arrest was made on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by the United States of America (USA), who consider him an iron man of the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

According to Garzón’s office, the complaint was made because at the time of Alex Saab’s arrest, the police “hid” “official” documents transported in a “briefcase” that demonstrated the “diplomatic nature of the trip with a special mission, as well as the diplomatic character as a special envoy”.

“The police hid such documents, preventing them from being presented to the judges” who had to examine “Alex Saab’s immunity as a special envoy and therefore internationally protected”, insists the defense.

Garzón’s office says that “this folder was returned days later without a record what was seized or the documents found “.

Alex Saab’s defense claims that, in addition to the criminal nature of the action, the documents could allow “a legal turnaround” in the detainee’s situation.

Donald Trump’s US government accuses Saab of having bleached 350 millions of dollars to pay for acts of corruption that it attributes to the Venezuelan President through the financial system of the United States.

The case is now being analyzed by the Supreme Court of Cape Verde, after the defense has appealed the sentence of the Court da Relação do Barlavento, on the island of São Vicente, which decided in July to give a positive opinion to the extradition formally requested by the United States.