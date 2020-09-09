VRAN and Virtualized Radio Access Network Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2017 to 2030

The VRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017  2030  Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Global VRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall VRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) market size estimated from 2017  2030.

The vRAN market is presently at a nascent stage with most investments focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. However, as mobile operators realize the benefits of RAN virtualization, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– vRAN investments are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

– At present, most vRAN investments are focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage.

– Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for vRAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.

– The ongoing 5G race is expected to significantly boost vRAN investments over the coming years. SNS Research estimates that approximately $900 Million of all vRAN investments will be directed towards 5G networks by the end of 2020.

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

– vRAN Radio Units

– vBBUs (Virtualized Baseband Units)

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

– LTE & 3G

– 5G NR (New Radio)

Deployment Model Segmentation

– Virtualized Small Cells

– Virtualized Macrocells

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– vRAN ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– vRAN architecture and key functional elements

– Baseband functional splitting for vRAN implementation

– Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options

– Key trends including RAN slicing, RANaaS (RAN as a Service), neutral hosting and MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)

– TCO comparison between vRAN and conventional RAN architectures

– vRAN deployment models including Cloud RAN and virtualized small cells

– Mobile operator case studies

– Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 60 leading ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers

– Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

