In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Covance, Promega , Eurofins Scientific

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global in vitro toxicology testing market with detailed market segmentation product and service, toxicity endpoints and tests, technology, industry and method. The global in vitro toxicology testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players and offers key trends and opportunities in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

Covance, Inc. (A part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen, General Electric, Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Charles River, Catalent, Inc, and Promega Corporation.

In vitro toxicity testing is the scientific analysis of the effects of toxic chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro toxicity testing methods are employed primarily to identify potentially hazardous chemicals and/or to confirm the lack of certain toxic properties in the early stages of the development of potentially useful new substances such as therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, toxicity endpoints and tests, technology, industry and method. The product and service segment includes, assays, services, reagents & labware. The assays segment is further segmented into bacterial toxicity assays, enzyme toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA and western blots, receptor binding assays, tissue culture assays and other assays. Based on toxicity endpoints and tests, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as, absorption, distribution, metabolism (ADME), and excretion, skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, genotoxicity testing, cytotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity testing, dermal toxicity, carcinogenicity, neurotoxicity, other toxicity endpoints & tests. The segment of technology is classified into, cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies, toxicogenomics. Based on industry, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry, chemical industry. Based on method, the market is classified cellular assays, biochemical assays, and ex vivo models.

