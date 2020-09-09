AT Automotive Torque Converter Market 2020 Major Players: EXEDY, Kapec, Aisin, ZF, Yutaka Giken, Schaeffler, Valeo, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton and others

AT Automotive Torque Converter Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.

The global AT Automotive Torque Converter market is expected to reach xxx Million USD by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025.

The Major Companies Covered in this Report are:

EXEDY, Kapec, Aisin, ZF, Yutaka Giken, Schaeffler, Valeo, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Aerospace Power, Hongyu and among others

Key Types

Single-stage Type

Multistage Type

Key End-Use

4AT

6AT

Others

Regions/Countries:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Points Covered in The Report:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Oceania Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 8: Global Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 9: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc

Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 11: Market Impact by Coronavirus

Chapter 12: Industry Summary

