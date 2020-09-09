IOT CONNECTIVITY MARKET COMPREHENSIVE STUDY BY KEY PLAYERS | SIGFOX, EMNIFY GMBH, MOECO IOT INC., SOFTDEL, ARM LIMITED, MULTI-TECH SYSTEMS, INC., AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced IoT Connectivity Market research study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players in the study are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, and More. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.

Market Drivers:

Development of connected devices will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for secure, and high speed network connectivity is another factor boosting this market growth

Rising requirement to integrate standalone and non-standalone IoT ecosystem components also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus to provide seamless customer experience contributes as a factor for the market growth

Global IoT Connectivity Market By Component (Platform, Services), Application Area (Smart Retail, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building and Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises),– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Restraints:

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth Increasing concern associated with the data security and cyberattacks also hampers the growth of this market



Strict government norms and regulations can impede the market growth

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

What does the report offer?

Market Forecasts:

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the IoT Connectivity Market.

Study on Key Market Trends:

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the IoT Connectivity Market.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the IoT Connectivity Market.

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze IoT Connectivity Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Connectivity Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

