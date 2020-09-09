Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – DaiichiSankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach more than US$ 4 Billion across the seven major markets (7MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against seasonal influenza, introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most countries. The barriers limiting the growth of the influenza market include limited patient awareness regarding the threat of influenza and the importance of influenza vaccinations, high investment and strict regulations act as barriers for new entrants.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitors part, where three major players grab major share of the seasonal influenza vaccine market by revenue. Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK), Seqirus, AstraZeneca and Protein Sciences Corporation are the key influencers with their products in the seasonal influenza vaccine market. Other emerging players such as Novavax, DaiichiSankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

Major and Promising Vaccines covered in the report are as follows:

1. Fluzone HighDose

2. Fluzone Quadrivalent

3. Intradermal (ID) Trivalent

4. Vaxigrip

5. Fluarix Quadrivalent

6. Flulaval Quadrivalent

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Report is segmented with 10 Chapters:

Chapter 1: Chapter one is the introduction with Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Chapter two provides overall recent and forecasts data for the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the top seven countries. This Chapter divided into 4 parts

Overall seasonal influenza vaccine market data from 2010 to 2022

2. Overall number of persons vaccinated with seasonal influenza vaccine data from 2010 to 2022

3. Seasonal influenza vaccine market share in the top seven countries data from 2010 to 2022

4. Persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccine share in the top seven countries data from 2010 to 2023

Chapter 3: Key market drivers and barriers in the seasonal influenza vaccine market.

Chapter 4: Chapter four gives detailed recent and forecasts for the seasonal influenza vaccine markets in the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan, comprising of market size, total number of persons vaccinated, number of children vaccinated, number of 60+ years of age persons vaccinated, number of pregnant women vaccinated, number of chronic medical condition persons vaccinated, number of healthcare workers vaccinated and vaccination coverage.

Chapter 5: Chapter five gives detailed information on seasonal influenza vaccine production & distribution in United States. The information includes vaccine choices remain available for patients, providers, prices of a dose of vaccine, production, supply, and allocation by the major seasonal influenza vaccine manufacturers, seasonal influenza vaccine distribution & demand, seasonal influenza vaccine effectiveness, managing influenza with diagnostic resources, distribution method of seasonal influenza vaccination.

