US Restaurant Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

The US restaurant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is predicted to reach US$708.9 billion in 2023. The growth in the US restaurant market is driven by numerous factors such as an increasing proportion of single-person household, growing percentage of adults living away from home, growing urbanization and rising personal disposable income.

The market faces certain challenges such as increasing cost due to the adoption of third-party food delivery services and the falling percentage of casual diners. To overcome these challenges, the market is expected to undertake certain developments like following the trend of plant-based products, drone delivery and sustainable food preparation process.

The US restaurant market can be segmented into following two categories: limited service restaurant and full-service restaurant. In 2018, limited service restaurant held a greater share of the market and the remaining share was held by full-service restaurant. The limited service restaurant market is forecasted to continue growing and is expected to capture a greater share of the market in 2023, than full-service restaurant market. Growth in limited service market is predicted due to the changing dietary habits of consumers and expansion in product portfolios.

Regional Analysis For US Restaurant Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global US Restaurant Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US restaurant industry, segmented into limited service restaurant and full-service restaurant.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Yum! Brands, Brinker International Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Texas Roadhouse Inc., McDonalds Corporation and Dine Brands Global Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Restaurant Owners

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

