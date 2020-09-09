BusinessGeneral NewsIndustry
Plastic Decking market set for rapid growth forecst 2020-2027 Key Players Fiberon, Green Bay Decking, TAMKO Building Products, Universal Forests Products
Plastic decking is used owing to its benefits such as low maintenance, cost-effectiveness, restraint to moisture, and humidity. Additionally, excellent protection against ultraviolet radiation and oxidation. Theses factor rising demand for the plastic decking market. The latest trends in market and advancement in composite decking also fuel the growth of the plastic decking market. However, the performance of the plastic decking in hot climatic condition, cause loose joints and color change that restraint the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and rising construction in the emerging nation such as India, China, Japan, and among others are expected to drive the growth of the plastic decking market.
Leading Plastic Decking Market Players:
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., Azek Building Products, Inc., Cardinal Building Products, CertainTeed Corporation, Duralife Decking and Railing Systems, Fiberon LLC, Green Bay Decking, TAMKO Building Products LLC, Universal Forests Products, Inc., UPM Kymmene Corporation
Decking is the flat surface construction which capable of supporting weight, similar to the floor. Replacement of traditional material with composite also boosting the need for the plastic decking market. Increasing urbanization used plastic decking to enhance the aesthetic value of building and construction that also propel the growth of the plastic decking market. Advanced material such as HDPE, LDPE has excellent durability; also, plastic has exceptional elasticity and flexibility owing to this factor adoption of plastic decking increasing that drives the growth of the market.
The “Global Plastic Decking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the plastic decking with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plastic decking market with detailed market segmentation by material, composite type, end-user and geography. The global plastic decking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic decking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the plastic decking market.
The global plastic decking market is segmented on the basis of material, composite type, and end-user. On the basis of material the market is segmented as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others. On the basis of composite type the market is segmented as capped composite decking, uncapped composite decking. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, non-residential.
