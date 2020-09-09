COVID-19 Impact on Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 17.6% During 2020 – 2025

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

According to this study, over the next five years the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11440 million by 2025, from $ 5974.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3jSgKGF

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alexander Mann Solutions, Hudson, Randstad, Manpower Group, Allegis Group, Adecco, KellyOCG, KORN FERRY, Hays, ADP

This study considers the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

The permanent workforce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2ZhtsqS

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by Players

4 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alexander Mann Solutions

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Product Offered

11.1.3 Alexander Mann Solutions Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alexander Mann Solutions News

11.2 Hudson

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Product Offered

11.2.3 Hudson Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hudson News

11.3 Randstad

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Product Offered

11.3.3 Randstad Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Randstad News

11.4 Manpower Group

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/3i7xitR

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.