COVID-19 Impact on Telecom Towers Market Projected to Register 4.2% CAGR to 2025

Global Telecom Towers Market Growth 2020-2025

Telecommunications tower is the generic description of Radio masts and towers built primarily to hold telecommunications antennas. According to this study, over the next five years the Telecom Towers market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 42330 million by 2025, from $ 35860 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Telecom Towers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Telecom Towers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: China Tower Corporation, American Tower Corporation, SBA Communications, Crown Castle, MER, Helios Towers Africa, Valmont Industries, Bharti Infratel, Aster Private Limited

This study considers the Telecom Towers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lattice Tower

Guyed Tower

Monopole Tower

Stealth Tower

Other

The segment of lattice tower holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Rooftop

Ground-based

The rooftop holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 82% of the market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Telecom Towers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Telecom Towers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Telecom Towers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Telecom Towers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Telecom Towers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Telecom Towers by Company

4 Telecom Towers by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Telecom Towers Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 China Tower Corporation

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Telecom Towers Product Offered

12.1.3 China Tower Corporation Telecom Towers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 China Tower Corporation Latest Developments

12.2 American Tower Corporation

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Telecom Towers Product Offered

12.2.3 American Tower Corporation Telecom Towers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 American Tower Corporation Latest Developments

12.3 SBA Communications

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Telecom Towers Product Offered

12.3.3 SBA Communications Telecom Towers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 SBA Communications Latest Developments

12.4 Crown Castle

