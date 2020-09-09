COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Artificial intelligence in food and beverages will be defined as solutions that help in improving the supply chain of food & beverages industry. This solution provides gives other way to fulfil their customers in the lower costs. The advent usage of artificial intelligence, in the food & beverages industry has offers various advantages such as increases efficiency and execution of product delivery; increase food security and also reduces wastage of food.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: TOMRA System, Startup Creator, Greefa, Sesotec, Key Technology, Honeywell International, ABB, Raytec Vision, Foodable Network, Rockwell Automation, Bratney Companies, Intelligentx Brewing, BoMill AB, Agco Corporation, Buhler AG, Max-Ai, QualySense, National Recovery Technologies

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cafeterias

Food Production Facilities

Restaurants

Fast Food Restaurant

Convenience Stores

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage by Players

4 Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

